Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Takes Position in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 231,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $22,050,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.46% of Exponent as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EXPO. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Exponent by 67.7% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its position in Exponent by 866.0% during the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 512 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Exponent by 293.7% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Exponent during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, YHB Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Exponent during the first quarter valued at about $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective (up from $100.00) on shares of Exponent in a research note on Friday, July 26th.

Shares of Exponent stock traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $105.26. 141,712 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 262,575. Exponent, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.61 and a fifty-two week high of $108.80. The stock has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.16 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50 day moving average of $99.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $89.82.

Exponent (NASDAQ:EXPO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The business services provider reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $132.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $130.83 million. Exponent had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 28.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.50 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Exponent, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 6th. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 56.57%.

In other news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,536,135.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.95, for a total transaction of $657,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares in the company, valued at $7,444,222.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.11, for a total transaction of $570,660.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 79,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,536,135.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,802 shares of company stock valued at $4,467,912. Corporate insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

