Assura (LON:AGR) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Assura (LON:AGR – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports.
Assura Stock Performance
Shares of AGR opened at GBX 42.04 ($0.54) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -4,204.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.34. Assura has a 52 week low of GBX 37.54 ($0.48) and a 52 week high of GBX 49.18 ($0.63). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 40.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 41.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 85.04, a quick ratio of 2.84 and a current ratio of 0.89.
Assura Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were issued a dividend of GBX 0.84 ($0.01) per share. This represents a yield of 1.97%. This is an increase from Assura’s previous dividend of $0.82. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. Assura’s payout ratio is currently -30,000.00%.
Insider Buying and Selling
About Assura
Assura plc is a national healthcare premises specialist and UK REIT based in Altrincham, UK – caring for more than 600 primary healthcare buildings, from which over six million patients are served. A constituent of the FTSE 250 and the EPRA indices, as at 30 September 2023, Assura's portfolio was valued at £2.7 billion.
