AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Stock Price Down 1.4%

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 1.4% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $28.75 and last traded at $30.93. 32,291,668 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 273% from the average session volume of 8,657,818 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ASTS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price target on AST SpaceMobile from $13.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $21.10 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, B. Riley raised their price target on shares of AST SpaceMobile from $15.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

AST SpaceMobile Trading Down 1.2 %

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.17. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.44 and a beta of 1.61.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $0.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.00 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.65 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile in the 1st quarter worth about $43,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AST SpaceMobile in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in AST SpaceMobile during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. acquired a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $66,000. 60.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AST SpaceMobile

AST SpaceMobile, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and provides access to a space-based cellular broadband network for smartphones in the United States. Its SpaceMobile service provides cellular broadband services to end-users who are out of terrestrial cellular coverage. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

