Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB) Trading Down 5.4%

Astera Labs, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) traded down 5.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $40.70 and last traded at $40.97. 1,109,768 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 2,242,609 shares. The stock had previously closed at $43.30.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ALAB shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm decreased their price target on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Astera Labs from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on Astera Labs from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.36.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $53.60.

Astera Labs (NASDAQ:ALAB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $76.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.41 million. Astera Labs’s revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Astera Labs, Inc. will post -0.56 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Astera Labs

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the first quarter worth $127,268,000. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $44,514,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $37,095,000. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Astera Labs during the 1st quarter worth about $33,141,000.

Astera Labs, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductor-based connectivity solutions for cloud and AI infrastructure. Its Intelligent Connectivity Platform is comprised of a portfolio of data, network, and memory connectivity products, which are built on a unifying software-defined architecture that enables customers to deploy and operate high performance cloud and AI infrastructure at scale.

