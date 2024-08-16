Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Evercore ISI to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ATXS. TD Cowen began coverage on Astria Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on shares of Astria Therapeutics from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Astria Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ATXS traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.09. 64,349 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 735,099. The firm has a market cap of $608.99 million, a P/E ratio of -4.77 and a beta of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. Astria Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $4.26 and a 1-year high of $16.90.

Astria Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ATXS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.38) by ($0.05). As a group, research analysts predict that Astria Therapeutics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AJOVista LLC bought a new stake in Astria Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Vivo Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 2,482,727 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $19,067,000 after purchasing an additional 801,528 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Astria Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $119,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Astria Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Finally, Affinity Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Astria Therapeutics by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Asset Advisors LLC now owns 1,466,465 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $11,262,000 after buying an additional 466,165 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.98% of the company’s stock.

Astria Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for allergic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is STAR-0215, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of plasma kallikrein, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trials for the treatment of hereditary angioedema.

