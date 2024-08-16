Atb Cap Markets Weighs in on Pembina Pipeline Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:PBA)

Pembina Pipeline Co. (NYSE:PBA – Free Report) (TSE:PPL) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Pembina Pipeline in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, August 11th. Atb Cap Markets analyst N. Heywood now anticipates that the pipeline company will earn $2.32 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $2.40. The consensus estimate for Pembina Pipeline’s current full-year earnings is $2.37 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Pembina Pipeline’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.64 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.57 EPS.

PBA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Pembina Pipeline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Scotiabank cut Pembina Pipeline from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, May 19th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on Pembina Pipeline from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pembina Pipeline currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $54.00.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Performance

NYSE PBA opened at $38.35 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of $28.15 and a twelve month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $22.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:PPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The pipeline company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Pembina Pipeline had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 13.68%. The company’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

Pembina Pipeline Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 86.52%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd acquired a new stake in Pembina Pipeline in the 1st quarter valued at $1,745,000. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 10,862.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 32,340 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,143,000 after purchasing an additional 32,045 shares during the last quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 235,105 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $8,179,000 after purchasing an additional 26,766 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 2.4% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,284,326 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $45,360,000 after buying an additional 29,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Pembina Pipeline by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 378,415 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $13,025,000 after buying an additional 73,776 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides energy transportation and midstream services. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 2.9 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, the ground storage capacity of 10 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

