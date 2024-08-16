ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF) Short Interest Down 15.8% in July

ATIF Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,800 shares, a decrease of 15.8% from the July 15th total of 5,700 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.2 days.

ATIF Stock Performance

ATIF remained flat at $0.72 during trading on Friday. 229 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,026. ATIF has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2.00. The stock has a market cap of $8.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.38 and a beta of -0.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.90.

ATIF (NASDAQ:ATIF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. ATIF had a negative return on equity of 335.49% and a negative net margin of 1,017.40%. The business had revenue of $0.20 million during the quarter.

ATIF Company Profile

ATIF Holdings Limited operates as a business consulting company in Hong Kong, the United States, and Mexico. It offers financial consulting services to small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs). The company primarily focuses on helping clients going public on the national stock exchanges and OTC markets in the United States.

