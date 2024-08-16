Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Atlantic American Price Performance
Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.42.
Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Atlantic American Company Profile
Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Atlantic American
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Consumer Staples Stocks, Explained
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Atlantic American Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantic American and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.