Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of AAME stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.05. Atlantic American has a one year low of $1.49 and a one year high of $3.00. The firm has a market cap of $31.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.00 and a beta of 0.42.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The financial services provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative return on equity of 3.18% and a negative net margin of 0.39%. The firm had revenue of $47.00 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Atlantic American Co. ( NASDAQ:AAME Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV owned about 0.09% of Atlantic American as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 5.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including commercial automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; general liability; and inland marine insurance products.

