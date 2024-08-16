ATS (NYSE:ATS) PT Lowered to $31.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) had its price target cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $36.00 to $31.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Separately, Scotiabank upgraded ATS to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $42.00.

Shares of ATS stock opened at $26.86 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.40 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.81. ATS has a 1 year low of $26.44 and a 1 year high of $45.38.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $587.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $534.08 million. ATS had a return on equity of 15.97% and a net margin of 6.39%. On average, research analysts predict that ATS will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital International Investors raised its position in ATS by 18.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,336,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,247 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 2.4% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,578,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,050,000 after buying an additional 107,351 shares in the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 34.3% during the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,560,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,863,000 after buying an additional 909,149 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 135.2% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,240,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,707,000 after buying an additional 1,862,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,916,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,328,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares in the last quarter. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

