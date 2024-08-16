AT&T (NYSE:T) Shares Up 0.4%

Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $19.62 and last traded at $19.59. 3,067,088 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average session volume of 36,315,738 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Monday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on AT&T from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. BNP Paribas raised AT&T from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, Daiwa America raised AT&T to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.06.

AT&T Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $138.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.71.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The technology company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57. The business had revenue of $29.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.05 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 10.41%. AT&T’s quarterly revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AT&T Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 10th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.74%. AT&T’s payout ratio is 59.68%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AT&T

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of AT&T by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 624,994,998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,999,912,000 after buying an additional 2,588,539 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 7.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,076,641 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,549,375,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592,123 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,118,288,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 60,109,127 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,148,689,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of AT&T by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 51,558,884 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $985,307,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007,228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, carrying cases/protective covers, and wireless chargers through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

Featured Stories

