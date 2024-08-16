Atwater Malick LLC Has $16.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Atwater Malick LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 683.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,032 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,069 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 5.8% of Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Atwater Malick LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,981,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Eukles Asset Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVV traded up $1.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $557.36. 2,376,019 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,089,799. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $411.02 and a twelve month high of $568.24. The company has a market cap of $480.95 billion, a PE ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $547.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $526.33.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

