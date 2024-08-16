Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR) Short Interest Up 57.6% in July

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:AFAR – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a growth of 57.6% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 12,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AFAR remained flat at $11.68 during trading hours on Friday. Aura FAT Projects Acquisition has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $13.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.27.

Institutional Trading of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 150.0% in the first quarter. Shaolin Capital Management LLC now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 150,000 shares during the period. Berkley W R Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 13.1% in the second quarter. Berkley W R Corp now owns 219,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after purchasing an additional 25,380 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 201,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 6,478 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 152,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 21,385 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Aura FAT Projects Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,359,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.28% of the company’s stock.

About Aura FAT Projects Acquisition

Aura FAT Projects Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It focuses on acquiring technology companies with Web 3.0, blockchain, cryptocurrency, digital ledger, e-gaming, and other new financial technology and services applications in Southeast Asia, Australia, and New Zealand.

