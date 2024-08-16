Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Purchases A$99,900.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.33 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,900.00 ($65,723.68).
Aurizon Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.82.
Aurizon Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aurizon’s payout ratio is presently 82.61%.
Aurizon Company Profile
Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurizon
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- Where to Find Earnings Call Transcripts
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Aurizon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurizon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.