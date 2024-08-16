Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ) Insider Purchases A$99,900.00 in Stock

Aurizon Holdings Limited (ASX:AZJ – Get Free Report) insider Timothy (Tim) Longstaff bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$3.33 ($2.19) per share, for a total transaction of A$99,900.00 ($65,723.68).

Aurizon Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.82.

Aurizon Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a Final dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 24th will be paid a $0.073 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 25th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.17%. Aurizon’s payout ratio is presently 82.61%.

Aurizon Company Profile

Aurizon Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as a rail freight operator in Australia. The company operates through Network, Coal, Bulk, and Other segments. It transports various commodities, including mining, agricultural, industrial, and retail products; and retail goods and groceries across small and big towns, and cities, as well as coal and iron ore.

