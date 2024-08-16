Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. 3,582,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,750,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.
Aurora Innovation Stock Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.
Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation
Aurora Innovation Company Profile
Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Aurora Innovation
- ESG Stocks, What Investors Should Know
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.