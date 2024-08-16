Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR) Trading Down 5.8%

Aurora Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report)’s share price fell 5.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $3.38 and last traded at $3.40. 3,582,580 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 8,750,787 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.61.

Aurora Innovation Stock Performance

The firm has a market capitalization of $5.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.62 and a beta of 2.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $3.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.96.

Aurora Innovation (NASDAQ:AUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Aurora Innovation

Aurora Innovation Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aurora Innovation by 91.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aurora Innovation in the second quarter valued at $30,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aurora Innovation in the fourth quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Industry Ventures L.L.C. acquired a new position in Aurora Innovation during the 4th quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.71% of the company’s stock.

Aurora Innovation, Inc operates as a self-driving technology company in the United States. It focuses on developing Aurora Driver, a platform that brings a suite of self-driving hardware, software, and data services together to adapt and interoperate vehicles. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

