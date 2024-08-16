Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eighteen ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $262.42.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ADSK shares. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $239.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Autodesk from $293.00 to $254.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. KeyCorp decreased their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Autodesk from $316.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th.

Shares of ADSK opened at $250.21 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $240.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.67. The firm has a market cap of $53.92 billion, a PE ratio of 54.16, a P/E/G ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Autodesk has a 1-year low of $192.01 and a 1-year high of $279.53.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 11th. The software company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a return on equity of 65.46% and a net margin of 17.66%. Autodesk’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Autodesk will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total transaction of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,418,010. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Autodesk news, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 1,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.21, for a total transaction of $248,831.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,264,960.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary T. Mcdowell sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.00, for a total value of $129,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,418,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,931 shares of company stock worth $9,537,781 in the last 90 days. 0.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Autodesk by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 1,551 shares of the software company’s stock worth $378,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Autodesk by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 384,380 shares of the software company’s stock worth $93,589,000 after acquiring an additional 232,441 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Autodesk by 58.0% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,650 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,297,000 after acquiring an additional 6,481 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 460,759 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $112,186,000 after purchasing an additional 95,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Autodesk by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 73,893 shares of the software company’s stock worth $17,991,000 after purchasing an additional 8,456 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

