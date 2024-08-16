Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV) Stock Holdings Lifted by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lifted its holdings in shares of Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report) by 20.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,362,040 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 402,426 shares during the period. Swedbank AB owned 2.90% of Autoliv worth $252,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Autoliv by 6.0% during the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 9,649 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. M&G Plc boosted its position in Autoliv by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 12,501 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt bought a new position in Autoliv during the 2nd quarter worth $1,240,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Autoliv by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDF Gestion acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter worth $1,284,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Autoliv alerts:

Insider Transactions at Autoliv

In related news, Director Jan Carlson sold 1,900 shares of Autoliv stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.75, for a total value of $240,825.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 77,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,822,237.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Autoliv Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ALV traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $99.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 492,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 659,110. Autoliv, Inc. has a one year low of $89.37 and a one year high of $129.38. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $104.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $113.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 19th. The auto parts company reported $1.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.44 by ($0.57). The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.73 billion. Autoliv had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 30.05%. Autoliv’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.93 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Autoliv, Inc. will post 9.28 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Autoliv in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Wolfe Research raised Autoliv from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $133.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, July 8th. Barclays cut their target price on Autoliv from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. HSBC initiated coverage on Autoliv in a research report on Monday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target for the company. Finally, Hsbc Global Res raised Autoliv to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $126.46.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ALV

Autoliv Company Profile

(Free Report)

Autoliv, Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and supplies passive safety systems to the automotive industry in Europe, the Americas, China, Japan, and rest of Asia. It offers passive safety systems, including modules and components for frontal-impact airbag protection systems, side-impact airbag protection systems, seatbelts, steering wheels, and inflator technologies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autoliv, Inc. (NYSE:ALV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Autoliv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autoliv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.