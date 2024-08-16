Avalon (NYSE:AWX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avalon (NYSE:AWX – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.
Avalon Stock Performance
Shares of Avalon stock opened at $2.41 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $2.26. Avalon has a one year low of $1.76 and a one year high of $2.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91 and a beta of 0.82.
Avalon Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Avalon
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- 3 Grocery Stocks That Are Proving They Are Still Essential
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- How to Effectively Use the MarketBeat Ratings Screener
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Avalon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.