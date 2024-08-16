Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC decreased its holdings in shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 49.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 76,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,174 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Avantor were worth $1,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AVTR. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Avantor by 2,003.6% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its position in Avantor by 565.5% during the 4th quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 1,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 1,131 shares during the period. Gladius Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Avantor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Avantor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Avantor by 203,100.0% during the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

AVTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Avantor from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Barclays raised their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Avantor in a report on Monday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Avantor from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Avantor from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avantor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.21.

NYSE:AVTR traded down $0.20 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $25.33. The stock had a trading volume of 238,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,939,714. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.32. Avantor, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.63 and a 52 week high of $28.00.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

