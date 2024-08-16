Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.11

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 54869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.
Get Our Latest Analysis on AVAH
Aveanna Healthcare Price Performance
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Aveanna Healthcare Company Profile
Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Aveanna Healthcare
- What is a Death Cross in Stocks?
- JD.com Earnings Surprise: China’s Outlook Better Than Expected
- 3 Warren Buffett Stocks to Buy Now
- Warren Buffett’s Recent Stock Moves: Top Buys and Sells to Watch
- How to Invest in the Best Canadian Stocks
- Sea Limited’s E-Commerce and Fintech Strength Fuel Stock Surge
Receive News & Ratings for Aveanna Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aveanna Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.