Aveanna Healthcare (NASDAQ:AVAH) Hits New 12-Month High at $5.11

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAH – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $5.11 and last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 54869 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.00.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on AVAH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Aveanna Healthcare from $1.70 to $2.80 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

The company has a market capitalization of $979.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 2.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.75.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nut Tree Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Nut Tree Capital Management LP now owns 12,372,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,159,000 after buying an additional 1,296,045 shares during the last quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 50.6% in the fourth quarter. King Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,152,000 after purchasing an additional 2,150,000 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 185.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 29,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 19,096 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Aveanna Healthcare by 155.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 158,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 96,600 shares in the last quarter. 87.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aveanna Healthcare Holdings Inc, a diversified home care platform company, provides pediatric and adult healthcare services in the United States. Its patient-centered care delivery platform allows patients to remain in their homes and minimizes the overutilization of high-cost care settings, such as hospitals or skilled nursing facilities.

