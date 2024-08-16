AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

AxoGen, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXGN – Get Free Report) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the five brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $13.80.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AXGN. Raymond James initiated coverage on AxoGen in a report on Monday, July 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. JMP Securities lifted their target price on shares of AxoGen from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded AxoGen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th.

Get AxoGen alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on AxoGen

AxoGen Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AxoGen

AxoGen stock opened at $11.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $481.63 million, a P/E ratio of -22.04 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. AxoGen has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $11.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.37 and its 200 day moving average is $8.07.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AxoGen by 534.6% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 6,575 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in AxoGen in the 2nd quarter worth $75,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in AxoGen by 30.1% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 11,539 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 2,671 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of AxoGen by 45.9% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 14,823 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 4,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AxoGen in the second quarter worth about $125,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

About AxoGen

(Get Free Report

AxoGen, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes technologies for peripheral nerve regeneration and repair worldwide. The company's products include Avance Nerve Graft, a biologically active off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed peripheral nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed peripheral nerves; AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments; and Axoguard HA+ Nerve Protector, a processed porcine submucosa ECM base layer with a hyaluronate-alginate gel coating designed to provide short- and long-term protection for peripheral nerve injuries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AxoGen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AxoGen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.