Azul (NYSE:AZUL) Trading Up 5.3%

Azul S.A. (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 5.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $4.20 and last traded at $4.19. Approximately 193,662 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,658,523 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.98.

AZUL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $9.50 target price (down from $18.00) on shares of Azul in a report on Thursday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Azul from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Azul from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Azul in a report on Friday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $7.40 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Azul from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 2.00.

Azul (NYSE:AZUL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($1.23) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.60) by ($0.63). The firm had revenue of $800.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $791.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.81) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Azul S.A. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Long Focus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Azul by 106.3% during the second quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 4,454,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,816,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,000 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Azul by 2,466.5% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 598,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,395,000 after buying an additional 575,344 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Azul by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 3,764 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in Azul by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 10,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 2,812 shares during the period. Finally, Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. increased its holdings in Azul by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 27,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in Brazil and internationally. As of December 31, 2023, the company operated approximately 1,000 daily departures to 160 destinations through a network of 300 non-stop routes with an operating fleet of 183 aircraft and a passenger contractual fleet of 189 aircraft.

