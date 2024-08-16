B. Riley Weighs in on FiscalNote Holdings, Inc.’s FY2024 Earnings (NYSE:NOTE)

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of FiscalNote in a research note issued on Monday, August 12th. B. Riley analyst Z. Cummins now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for FiscalNote’s current full-year earnings is ($0.47) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for FiscalNote’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.12) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.39) EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $1.35 to $1.05 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Northland Securities reduced their price target on shares of FiscalNote from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday.

FiscalNote Trading Down 2.4 %

NOTE opened at $1.21 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.48. FiscalNote has a 1-year low of $0.65 and a 1-year high of $3.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $162.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.36 and a beta of 0.45.

FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $29.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.05 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 48.89% and a negative return on equity of 141.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.23) EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOTE. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $608,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 181.9% in the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 149,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after purchasing an additional 96,457 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in FiscalNote by 196.7% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 54,494 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC acquired a new stake in FiscalNote in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in shares of FiscalNote in the first quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.31% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Tim Hwang sold 56,319 shares of FiscalNote stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.41, for a total value of $79,409.79. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,605,724 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,674,070.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,186 shares of company stock valued at $192,654. 47.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company North America, Europe, Australia, and Asia. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company also delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.

