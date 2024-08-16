Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Makes New Investment in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft purchased a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,259 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RIVN. SteelPeak Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 1st quarter worth approximately $265,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 1,944.2% during the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 140,291 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after purchasing an additional 133,428 shares in the last quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rivian Automotive by 3,511,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 351,160 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $8,238,000 after purchasing an additional 351,150 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Rivian Automotive during the 4th quarter valued at $81,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter worth $6,106,000. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RIVN opened at $13.70 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.64 billion, a PE ratio of -2.38 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 4.01 and a current ratio of 5.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.32 and its 200-day moving average is $12.48. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.26 and a 52 week high of $24.87.

In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,234,023.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 200,000 shares of Rivian Automotive stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $3,600,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,374,438. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.25, for a total value of $803,576.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,234,023.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 485,716 shares of company stock valued at $7,509,309 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on RIVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 target price on shares of Rivian Automotive in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Rivian Automotive from $11.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Rivian Automotive from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Rivian Automotive from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rivian Automotive presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.09.

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

