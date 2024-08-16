Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft Purchases New Shares in Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP)

Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft acquired a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,828 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 84.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 79,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $179,000 after buying an additional 36,368 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Ballard Power Systems in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the first quarter worth approximately $39,000. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 182.8% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 34,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 22,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in Ballard Power Systems by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 565,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,572,000 after purchasing an additional 38,662 shares in the last quarter. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

BLDP has been the subject of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $2.25 to $1.70 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. HSBC decreased their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ballard Power Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.11.

Ballard Power Systems Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Ballard Power Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.77 and a twelve month high of $4.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.76.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. Ballard Power Systems’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLDP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD).

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.