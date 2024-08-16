Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises (NYSE:BW – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning.

Separately, Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises from $1.50 to $2.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th.

Get Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises

Shares of NYSE:BW traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.00. The stock had a trading volume of 587,616 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,451,750. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.52 and its 200-day moving average is $1.29. Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises has a 12-month low of $0.75 and a 12-month high of $5.54. The company has a market cap of $91.00 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.72.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. B. Riley Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Financial Inc. now owns 27,446,522 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,072,000 after purchasing an additional 157,883 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,379,556 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,819,000 after acquiring an additional 352,607 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,852,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,686,000 after purchasing an additional 67,617 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 8.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,075,138 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after buying an additional 82,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 867,520 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $980,000 after buying an additional 196,408 shares during the period. 83.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides energy and emissions control solutions to industrial, electrical utility, municipal, and other customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Babcock & Wilcox Renewable; Babcock & Wilcox Environmental; and Babcock & Wilcox Thermal.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Babcock & Wilcox Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.