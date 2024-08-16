Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) Price Target Cut to $2.00

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $3.00 to $2.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an underweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BLDP. TD Securities lowered Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and lowered their price target for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a report on Monday. CIBC reduced their price target on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.25 to $2.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $3.11.

Get Ballard Power Systems alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Ballard Power Systems

Ballard Power Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Ballard Power Systems stock opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.76. Ballard Power Systems has a 52-week low of $1.77 and a 52-week high of $4.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 10.90 and a quick ratio of 10.88.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 16.20% and a negative net margin of 177.95%. The business had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.10) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Ballard Power Systems

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 116.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $133,000 after acquiring an additional 19,284 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,732,000 after purchasing an additional 321,624 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Ballard Power Systems by 11.6% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 865,353 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,222,000 after purchasing an additional 89,643 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $1,086,000. 28.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ballard Power Systems

(Get Free Report)

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ballard Power Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ballard Power Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.