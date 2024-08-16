Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) PT Lowered to $1.70 at BMO Capital Markets

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Free Report) (TSE:BLD) had its price objective lowered by BMO Capital Markets from $2.25 to $1.70 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on BLDP. HSBC dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.10 to $3.80 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. TD Securities cut Ballard Power Systems from a hold rating to a sell rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $2.50 to $1.50 in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares lowered their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $4.50 to $4.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. CIBC reduced their target price on shares of Ballard Power Systems from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Ballard Power Systems from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $3.11.

NASDAQ BLDP opened at $1.85 on Tuesday. Ballard Power Systems has a 12 month low of $1.77 and a 12 month high of $4.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.76. The company has a quick ratio of 10.88, a current ratio of 10.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP – Get Free Report) (TSE:BLD) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.02. Ballard Power Systems had a negative net margin of 177.95% and a negative return on equity of 16.20%. The firm had revenue of $16.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Ballard Power Systems will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 19.8% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,134,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,936,000 after purchasing an additional 353,098 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems by 18.2% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 2,086,570 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,732,000 after buying an additional 321,624 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the fourth quarter worth $1,086,000. Rafferty Asset Management LLC raised its position in Ballard Power Systems by 49.5% in the fourth quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 714,153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 236,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Decade Renewable Partners LP purchased a new stake in Ballard Power Systems during the second quarter worth about $450,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.02% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell products. The company offers its products for power product comprising for bus, truck, rail, marine, stationary, and emerging market, such as material handling, off-road, and other applications.

