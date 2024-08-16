Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.00

Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be paid a dividend of 0.0035 per share by the bank on Tuesday, October 8th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 4th.

Banco Bradesco has raised its dividend by an average of 27.1% annually over the last three years. Banco Bradesco has a dividend payout ratio of 9.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Banco Bradesco to earn $0.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 8.3%.

Banco Bradesco Stock Performance

Shares of Banco Bradesco stock traded down $0.04 on Friday, reaching $2.75. 36,565,180 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,716,857. The firm has a market cap of $29.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Banco Bradesco has a 1-year low of $2.16 and a 1-year high of $3.65.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides various banking products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. It provides current, savings, click, and salary accounts; real estate credit, vehicle financing, payroll loans, mortgage loans, microcredit, leasing, and personal and installment credit; overdraft and agribusiness loans; debit and business cards; financial and security services; consortium products; car, personal accident, dental, travel, and life insurance; investment products; pension products; foreign currency exchange services; capitalization bonds; and internet banking services.

