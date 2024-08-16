Bank of America Increases Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Price Target to $18.00

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Free Report) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underperform rating on the stock.

VSCO has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a market perform rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays lifted their price objective on Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.80.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VSCO traded down $0.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.04. 1,574,225 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,871,141. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.60. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a PE ratio of 18.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 2.08. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a twelve month low of $13.62 and a twelve month high of $30.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 5th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a return on equity of 46.52% and a net margin of 1.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Victoria’s Secret & Co.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the second quarter worth about $50,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 126.6% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 3,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,764 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

About Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, and other apparel and beauty products worldwide. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, casual sleepwear, and athleisure and swim, as well as fragrances and body care; and loungewear, knit tops, activewear, and accessories and beauty under the Victoria's Secret, PINK, and Adore Me brands.

