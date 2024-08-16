Bank of America Initiates Coverage on Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT)

Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ARDT. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on Ardent Health Partners in a report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.70.

Ardent Health Partners Price Performance

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

Ardent Health Partners stock opened at $16.97 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $18.16.

We are the fourth largest privately held, for-profit operator of hospitals and a leading provider of healthcare services in the United States(1). We currently operate in eight growing mid-sized urban markets across six states: Texas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, New Jersey, Idaho, and Kansas. We deliver care through a system of 30 acute care hospitals, more than 200 sites of care, and over 1,700 providers that are either employed by or affiliated with us(2), as of March 31, 2024.

