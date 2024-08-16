Bank of America Raises Walmart (NYSE:WMT) Price Target to $85.00

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Bank of America from $75.00 to $85.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the retailer’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.33% from the stock’s current price.

WMT has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $64.33 to $73.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.33.

Walmart Stock Performance

WMT stock traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $73.07. The company had a trading volume of 9,691,916 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,580,326. The firm has a market cap of $587.74 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.80. Walmart has a 12 month low of $49.85 and a 12 month high of $74.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.19.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 21.57%. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Walmart will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Walmart

In related news, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 144,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,386,389.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 29,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.61, for a total value of $2,056,445.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,931,301 shares in the company, valued at approximately $277,589,163.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy Patrick Flynn sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total transaction of $1,944,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 144,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,386,389.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000,613 shares of company stock worth $725,932,010 in the last three months. 45.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Partnership Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Walmart in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Signature Resources Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Tidemark LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Walmart in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. 26.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

