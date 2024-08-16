Bar Harbor Wealth Management Cuts Stake in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Free Report) by 2.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,102 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 23 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Cintas were worth $772,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brookmont Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the second quarter valued at $201,000. Hengehold Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,866 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Cintas during the 2nd quarter worth about $204,000. ORG Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 1,203.8% during the 2nd quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 1,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cintas by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,138,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. 63.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cintas stock traded down $2.53 during trading on Friday, hitting $765.21. The company had a trading volume of 87,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 371,636. The stock has a market cap of $77.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $727.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $679.29. Cintas Co. has a 1-year low of $474.74 and a 1-year high of $773.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Cintas’s stock is set to split on Thursday, September 12th. The 4-1 split was announced on Thursday, May 2nd. The newly minted shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Wednesday, September 11th.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The business services provider reported $3.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.80 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Cintas had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 37.82%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.33 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 16.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cintas declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.56 per share. This represents a $6.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. This is a positive change from Cintas’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. Cintas’s payout ratio is 43.09%.

In other news, Director Gerald S. Adolph sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $765.72, for a total transaction of $842,292.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,452 shares in the company, valued at $24,083,425.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CTAS shares. Baird R W lowered shares of Cintas from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $775.00 price target (up from $750.00) on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Citigroup lowered shares of Cintas from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their price target for the company from $530.00 to $570.00 in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Cintas in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $670.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Cintas from $775.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $742.36.

Cintas Corporation engages in the provision of corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

