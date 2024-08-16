Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $3.40 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 0.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,937 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 69 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,396,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of V. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 142,202,830 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $39,685,966,000 after buying an additional 788,908 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,570,391 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $6,578,025,000 after purchasing an additional 626,618 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Visa by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 18,863,796 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $5,264,508,000 after purchasing an additional 968,008 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Visa during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,895,015,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Visa by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,824,113 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,078,408,000 after purchasing an additional 85,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded up $1.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $268.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,067,253 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,208,597. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market cap of $488.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $266.63 and a 200-day moving average of $273.64. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $227.78 and a twelve month high of $290.96.

Visa Dividend Announcement

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The credit-card processor reported $2.42 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.42. Visa had a net margin of 54.72% and a return on equity of 51.94%. The company had revenue of $8.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.16 earnings per share. Visa’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 9.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 9th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.24%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Macquarie reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on Visa from $325.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Visa from $321.00 to $319.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Visa from $326.00 to $322.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.25.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.