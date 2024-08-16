Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $388,000 Stock Position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Register Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Register Financial Advisors LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 10,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,384,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 11,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 1,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.07 on Friday, hitting $226.22. 236,321 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 708,047. The company has a fifty day moving average of $221.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $220.12. The company has a market capitalization of $56.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.17. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $174.84 and a one year high of $236.96.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Profile

The Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (VB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Small Cap index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Small Cap Index. The market-cap-weighted index includes the bottom 2-15% of the investable universe. VB was launched on Jan 26, 2004 and is managed by Vanguard.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.