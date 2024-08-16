Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases 315 Shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management boosted its position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Carrier Global were worth $928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 280.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,098,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,342,727,000 after acquiring an additional 17,021,768 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global during the 4th quarter worth approximately $444,487,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 84,827,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,931,001,000 after acquiring an additional 3,763,666 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Carrier Global by 139.7% during the 2nd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,418,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,903,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741,206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Carrier Global by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 92,829,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,333,084,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961,923 shares in the last quarter. 91.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on CARR shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Baird R W upgraded shares of Carrier Global from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $75.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Carrier Global from $59.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Carrier Global from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.08.

Insider Activity

In related news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Carrier Global news, CAO Kyle Crockett sold 4,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.39, for a total value of $306,124.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,042 shares in the company, valued at $135,568.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ajay Agrawal sold 62,382 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.55, for a total transaction of $4,026,758.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 103,066 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,652,910.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.95% of the company’s stock.

Carrier Global Price Performance

CARR traded down $0.74 during trading on Friday, hitting $67.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,506,831 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,351,561. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $45.68 and a twelve month high of $70.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.81.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.05 billion. Carrier Global had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is presently 53.15%.

Carrier Global Company Profile

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security.

