Bar Harbor Wealth Management Purchases New Shares in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 420 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $283,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 36,587,911 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $22,220,936,000 after acquiring an additional 149,341 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 11,744,636 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $5,718,265,000 after buying an additional 78,320 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 6,381,464 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $3,875,655,000 after buying an additional 929,193 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,558,598,000. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Netflix by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121,104 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,006,483,000 after purchasing an additional 78,298 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix Trading Up 2.0 %

Netflix stock traded up $13.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $676.72. The stock had a trading volume of 2,240,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,888,760. The company has a fifty day moving average of $653.82 and a 200 day moving average of $620.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $291.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.73 and a 52-week high of $697.49.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Netflix ( NASDAQ:NFLX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The Internet television network reported $4.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.74 by $0.14. Netflix had a net margin of 19.54% and a return on equity of 32.93%. The company had revenue of $9.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 earnings per share. Netflix’s revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 19.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NFLX has been the topic of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic boosted their price objective on shares of Netflix from $740.00 to $760.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. CICC Research started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $650.00 price target on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $720.00 to $585.00 in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $725.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 20th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Netflix from $707.00 to $735.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $681.21.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total transaction of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 37,675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $629.73, for a total transaction of $23,725,077.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 132,893 shares of company stock worth $84,412,483. Corporate insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

