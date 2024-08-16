Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 1,282 Shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 15.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,240 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,282 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $428,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. USA Financial Formulas grew its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 573.2% during the fourth quarter. USA Financial Formulas now owns 377 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 321 shares during the last quarter. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the period. Finally, Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CVS has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Argus lowered their target price on CVS Health from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Bank of America cut their price target on CVS Health from $95.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective (down from $87.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Baird R W upgraded shares of CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 30th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.24.

Shares of CVS stock traded up $0.66 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $58.22. 3,749,673 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,408,668. CVS Health Co. has a 12 month low of $52.77 and a 12 month high of $83.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.81.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 2.03%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.21 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 7 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a $0.665 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.57%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.75%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

