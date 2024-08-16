Bar Harbor Wealth Management Sells 300 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB increased its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 10.7% in the second quarter. Midwest Heritage Bank FSB now owns 9,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Whitener Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Whitener Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after acquiring an additional 3,670 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Altria Group by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 40,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after acquiring an additional 2,039 shares during the last quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.1% during the second quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC now owns 15,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $695,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group in the second quarter worth approximately $202,000. 57.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on Altria Group from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Argus raised Altria Group to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Altria Group from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.08.

Altria Group stock traded up $0.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $51.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,015,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,550,509. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.06 and a 12 month high of $51.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $47.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.59. The company has a market capitalization of $87.94 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $6.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.39 billion. Altria Group had a negative return on equity of 232.55% and a net margin of 42.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.31 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Altria Group, Inc. will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells smokeable and oral tobacco products in the United States. The company offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; large cigars and pipe tobacco under the Black & Mild brand; moist smokeless tobacco and snus products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands; oral nicotine pouches under the on! brand; and e-vapor products under the NJOY ACE brand.

