Bar Harbor Wealth Management Trims Stock Holdings in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management lowered its position in shares of Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 11.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,680 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $661,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Dominion Energy by 16.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 88,355,205 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,346,193,000 after purchasing an additional 12,178,713 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 136.5% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 17,970,856 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $844,630,000 after buying an additional 10,370,768 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $329,792,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $214,220,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Dominion Energy by 12.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 24,494,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,204,904,000 after acquiring an additional 2,801,687 shares during the period. 73.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Bank of America raised Dominion Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Friday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $52.73.

Dominion Energy Price Performance

NYSE:D traded up $0.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $56.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,823,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,598,132. The company has a market capitalization of $47.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.74, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.94. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $39.18 and a 52-week high of $57.60.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dominion Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 137.63%.

About Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

