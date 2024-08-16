Barclays Cuts Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE) Price Target to $21.00

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Barclays from $30.00 to $21.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on FTRE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Fortrea from $36.00 to $28.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Evercore ISI cut shares of Fortrea from an outperform rating to an in-line rating and dropped their price target for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Baird R W raised shares of Fortrea from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 14th. William Blair reissued a market perform rating on shares of Fortrea in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Fortrea from $27.00 to $26.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortrea has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.70.

Shares of FTRE traded up $0.64 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 47,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,381. Fortrea has a 12 month low of $18.07 and a 12 month high of $41.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion and a PE ratio of -16.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $24.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.12.

Fortrea (NASDAQ:FTRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.10). Fortrea had a negative net margin of 4.11% and a positive return on equity of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $662.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $689.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Fortrea will post 0.72 EPS for the current year.

In other Fortrea news, General Counsel James S. Hanson acquired 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.30 per share, for a total transaction of $50,600.00. Following the purchase, the general counsel now owns 7,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $189,117.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas Pike purchased 10,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.81 per share, for a total transaction of $248,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,434,687.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James S. Hanson purchased 2,000 shares of Fortrea stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $25.30 per share, with a total value of $50,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 7,475 shares in the company, valued at $189,117.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FTRE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $540,000. Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $823,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $121,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortrea during the 4th quarter worth $1,023,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Fortrea in the fourth quarter worth $292,000.

Fortrea Holdings Inc, a contract research organization, primarily engages in the provision of biopharmaceutical product and medical device development services worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Clinical Services and Enabling Services. The Clinical Services segment provides across the clinical pharmacology and clinical development spectrum.

