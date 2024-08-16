Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC) Short Interest Down 15.5% in July

Barings BDC, Inc. (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 701,900 shares, a decline of 15.5% from the July 15th total of 830,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 404,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BBDC. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Barings BDC in the first quarter worth about $4,666,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in Barings BDC by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,138,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 321,638 shares during the period. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Barings BDC by 273.4% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 297,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,899,000 after purchasing an additional 218,146 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,533,000. Finally, Steel Grove Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Barings BDC in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,080,000. 44.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBDC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Barings BDC from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Barings BDC from $10.00 to $10.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

Barings BDC Stock Performance

Shares of BBDC stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $9.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 446,370. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 0.67. Barings BDC has a 12-month low of $8.55 and a 12-month high of $10.27. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.85 and a 200 day moving average of $9.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Barings BDC (NYSE:BBDC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $74.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.75 million. Barings BDC had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 11.49%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Barings BDC will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barings BDC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.43%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 4th. Barings BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 84.55%.

Barings BDC Company Profile

Barings BDC, Inc is a publicly traded, externally managed investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company under the Investment Company Act of 1940. It seeks to invest primarily in senior secured loans, first lien debt, unitranche, second lien debt, subordinated debt, equity co-investments and senior secured private debt investments in private middle-market companies that operate across a wide range of industries.

