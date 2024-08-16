Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.40

Barings Corporate Investors (NYSE:MCI – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Friday, August 16th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.40 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, September 13th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 26th. This is a positive change from Barings Corporate Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39.

Barings Corporate Investors has increased its dividend by an average of 13.9% annually over the last three years.

Get Barings Corporate Investors alerts:

Barings Corporate Investors Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of MCI stock traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.22. The company had a trading volume of 22,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,355. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $18.10. Barings Corporate Investors has a one year low of $14.36 and a one year high of $19.24.

Barings Corporate Investors Company Profile

Babson Capital Corporate Investors trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Barings LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in a portfolio of privately placed, below-investment grade, long term corporate debt obligations.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Barings Corporate Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Barings Corporate Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.