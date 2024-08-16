Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD) Stock Price Up 2.1%

Barrick Gold Corp (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX)’s stock price shot up 2.1% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $19.65 and last traded at $19.45. 7,855,443 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 21,738,332 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.05.

GOLD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Barrick Gold from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.20.

The stock has a market capitalization of $34.56 billion, a PE ratio of 23.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 3.32 and a quick ratio of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.68.

Barrick Gold (NYSE:GOLD – Get Free Report) (TSE:ABX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The gold and copper producer reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Barrick Gold had a net margin of 12.58% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Barrick Gold Corp will post 1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 16th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Barrick Gold’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.78%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Barrick Gold by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 100,680,644 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $1,821,963,000 after buying an additional 37,128,653 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 31.6% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 58,820,050 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $978,766,000 after acquiring an additional 14,138,639 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Barrick Gold by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 80,933,517 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $1,464,070,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150,142 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Barrick Gold by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 45,479,229 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock worth $821,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,417,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ruffer LLP increased its holdings in Barrick Gold by 198.3% during the 4th quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 9,606,218 shares of the gold and copper producer’s stock valued at $173,727,000 after purchasing an additional 6,385,566 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.85% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

Barrick Gold Corporation is a sector-leading gold and copper producer. Its shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol GOLD and on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ABX.



In January 2019 Barrick merged with Randgold Resources and in July that year it combined its gold mines in Nevada, USA, with those of Newmont Corporation in a joint venture, Nevada Gold Mines, which is majority-owned and operated by Barrick.

