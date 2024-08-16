Barrington Research Comments on VIZIO Holding Corp.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NYSE:VZIO)

VIZIO Holding Corp. (NYSE:VZIO – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Barrington Research dropped their Q3 2024 earnings estimates for VIZIO in a note issued to investors on Monday, August 12th. Barrington Research analyst J. Goss now anticipates that the company will earn ($0.01) per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for VIZIO’s current full-year earnings is $0.04 per share. Barrington Research also issued estimates for VIZIO’s Q4 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.16 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.26 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of VIZIO in a research note on Friday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VIZIO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.25.

VIZIO Stock Up 0.2 %

VIZIO stock opened at $11.08 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 123.06, a P/E/G ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 2.04. VIZIO has a twelve month low of $4.82 and a twelve month high of $11.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.52.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On VIZIO

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in VIZIO by 8.5% during the first quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 13,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of VIZIO by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VIZIO by 19.1% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 12,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 1,926 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in VIZIO by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 595,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,584,000 after buying an additional 2,062 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in VIZIO during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 66.24% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 3,261,702 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,722.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other VIZIO news, insider Michael Joseph O’donnell sold 13,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.54, for a total value of $145,156.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 340,443 shares in the company, valued at $3,588,269.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Ben Bun Wong sold 59,449 shares of VIZIO stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.53, for a total value of $625,997.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 3,261,702 shares in the company, valued at $34,345,722.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 542,902 shares of company stock valued at $5,741,999. 44.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

VIZIO Company Profile

VIZIO Holding Corp., through its subsidiaries, provides smart televisions, sound bars, and accessories in the United States. It also operates Platform+ that comprises SmartCast, a Smart TV operating system, enabling integrated entertainment solution, and data intelligence and services products through Inscape.

