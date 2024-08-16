Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW) Sets New 12-Month Low at $81.24

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft (ETR:BMW – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as €81.24 ($89.27) and last traded at €81.74 ($89.82), with a volume of 665460 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at €81.48 ($89.54).

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Trading Up 0.3 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 99.48, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $47.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.85, a P/E/G ratio of 18.41 and a beta of 1.17. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €87.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €97.69.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft Company Profile

Bayerische Motoren Werke Aktiengesellschaft, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of automobiles and motorcycles, and spare parts and accessories worldwide. It operates through Automotive, Motorcycles, and Financial Services segments. The Automotive segment engages in the development, manufacture, assembling, and sale of automobiles, spare parts, accessories, and mobility services under the BMW, MINI, and Rolls-Royce brands.

