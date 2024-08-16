Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) & United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC) Financial Survey

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) and United American Healthcare (OTCMKTS:UAHC – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Becton, Dickinson and Company and United American Healthcare, as reported by MarketBeat.

Get Becton Dickinson and Company alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Becton, Dickinson and Company 0 1 7 0 2.88 United American Healthcare 0 0 0 0 N/A

Becton, Dickinson and Company currently has a consensus target price of $279.50, indicating a potential upside of 19.42%. Given Becton, Dickinson and Company’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Becton, Dickinson and Company is more favorable than United American Healthcare.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Becton, Dickinson and Company $19.83 billion 3.41 $1.48 billion $4.54 51.55 United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and United American Healthcare’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Becton, Dickinson and Company has higher revenue and earnings than United American Healthcare.

Profitability

This table compares Becton, Dickinson and Company and United American Healthcare’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Becton, Dickinson and Company 7.13% 14.49% 6.92% United American Healthcare N/A N/A N/A

Risk and Volatility

Becton, Dickinson and Company has a beta of 0.42, meaning that its stock price is 58% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, United American Healthcare has a beta of -1.41, meaning that its stock price is 241% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

87.0% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Becton, Dickinson and Company shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 14.3% of United American Healthcare shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Becton, Dickinson and Company beats United American Healthcare on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Becton, Dickinson and Company

(Get Free Report)

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional. The BD Medical segment provides peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular access technology, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication safety and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; and prefillable drug delivery systems. The BD Life Sciences segment offers specimen and blood collection products; automated blood and tuberculosis culturing, molecular testing, microorganism identification and drug susceptibility, and liquid-based cytology systems, as well as rapid diagnostic assays, microbiology laboratory automation products, and plated media products; and fluorescence-activated cell sorters and analyzers, antibodies and kits, reagent systems, and solutions for single-cell gene expression analysis, as well as clinical oncology, immunological, and transplantation diagnostic/monitoring reagents and analyzers. The BD Interventional segment provides hernia and soft tissue repair, biological and bioresorbable grafts, biosurgery, and other surgical products; surgical infection prevention; peripheral intervention products; and urology and critical care products. The company was founded in 1897 and is headquartered in Franklin Lakes, New Jersey.

About United American Healthcare

(Get Free Report)

United American Healthcare Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides contract manufacturing services to the medical device industry. It also focuses on the production of natural rubber. The company was incorporated in 1983 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.