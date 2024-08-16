Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bellerophon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BLPH – Free Report) in a research report released on Monday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Bellerophon Therapeutics Stock Performance
Shares of BLPH opened at $0.04 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $428,155.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.04 and a beta of 0.73. Bellerophon Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.52.
About Bellerophon Therapeutics
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Bellerophon Therapeutics
- How Investors Can Identify and Successfully Trade Gap-Down Stocks
- Michael Burry’s Alibaba Bet and the Broader Market Implications
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- Jeff Brown’s Exegesis AI Stock Picks
- Energy and Oil Stocks Explained
- Warren Buffett’s Bet: Why Berkshire Hathaway Bought Ulta Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bellerophon Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.