Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY) Shares Purchased by Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC

Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) by 17.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,223 shares during the quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bentley Systems were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Bentley Systems by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,252,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,162,002,000 after acquiring an additional 134,516 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,430,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,618,000 after acquiring an additional 28,285 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Bentley Systems by 8.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,210,783 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,227,000 after buying an additional 91,539 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Bentley Systems by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,113,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,097,000 after purchasing an additional 23,771 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Bentley Systems by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,102,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,546,000 after buying an additional 57,545 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Bentley Systems in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $61.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Mizuho upped their price target on Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Bentley Systems from $57.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Bentley Systems in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.57.

Shares of Bentley Systems stock traded up $0.25 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.17. The company had a trading volume of 673,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,296,796. The company has a market cap of $14.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.03. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $43.82 and a fifty-two week high of $57.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $49.29 and its 200-day moving average is $50.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $330.34 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $325.20 million. Bentley Systems had a net margin of 28.09% and a return on equity of 32.62%. Bentley Systems’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 4th. Bentley Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 22.43%.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling engineering applications, such as MicroStation, OpenBridge, OpenBuildings, OpenCities, OpenComms, OpenFlows, OpenPlant, OpenRail, OpenRoads, OpenSite, OpenTower, OpenTunnel, OpenUtilities, and OpenWindowPower; and open simulation engineering applications, including ADINA, AutoPIPE, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, LEGION, Power Line Systems, RAM, SACS, SPIDA, and STAAD; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including AGS, Central, GeoStudio, Imago, Leapfrog, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, OpenGround, and PLAXIS.

