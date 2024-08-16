BHP Group (NYSE:BHP) Shares Gap Down to $53.66

BHP Group Limited (NYSE:BHP – Get Free Report) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $53.66, but opened at $52.36. BHP Group shares last traded at $52.26, with a volume of 570,479 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BHP. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of BHP Group in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Citigroup started coverage on BHP Group in a report on Friday, May 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $134.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $56.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.67.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BHP. Sunbelt Securities Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of BHP Group by 79.4% in the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 3,830 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 1,695 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 70.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 74,424 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,249,000 after acquiring an additional 30,714 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 18.6% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 152,943 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $8,732,000 after acquiring an additional 23,965 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in shares of BHP Group by 3.5% in the second quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 86,649 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,947,000 after acquiring an additional 2,958 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in BHP Group by 269.6% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 28,358 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,619,000 after buying an additional 20,685 shares during the last quarter. 3.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BHP Group Limited operates as a resources company in Australia, Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, the rest of Asia, North America, South America, and internationally. The company operates through Copper, Iron Ore, and Coal segments. It engages in the mining of copper, silver, zinc, molybdenum, uranium, gold, iron ore, and metallurgical and energy coal.

