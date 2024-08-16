Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG) Given Average Rating of “Strong Sell” by Brokerages

Big Lots, Inc. (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Strong Sell” from the five analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and two have assigned a hold recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.20.

BIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Loop Capital raised shares of Big Lots from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on shares of Big Lots from $2.50 to $1.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th.

Big Lots Stock Performance

Shares of Big Lots stock opened at $1.06 on Friday. Big Lots has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $8.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.46 million, a P/E ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 2.23. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.17.

Big Lots (NYSE:BIG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 6th. The company reported ($4.51) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.23) by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. Big Lots had a negative net margin of 10.44% and a negative return on equity of 147.35%. Big Lots’s revenue was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($3.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Big Lots will post -11.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Big Lots

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $269,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Big Lots by 1,132.9% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 200,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 184,660 shares during the period. Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Big Lots in the second quarter worth $26,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Big Lots by 46.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 37,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 11,915 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Big Lots by 3.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,598,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 56,540 shares during the period. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Big Lots Company Profile

Big Lots, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a home discount retailer in the United States. The company offers products under various merchandising categories, such as furniture category that includes upholstery, mattresses, home décor, case goods, and ready-to-assemble departments; seasonal category, which comprises patio furniture, gazebos, Christmas trim, lawn and garden, and other holiday departments; soft home category consists of apparel, hosiery, jewelry; frames, fashion and utility bedding, bath, window, decorative textiles, and area rugs departments; and food category that includes beverages and grocery, specialty foods, and candy and snacks departments.

